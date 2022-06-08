Onlookers gather around the wreckage of a passenger van that plunged into a deep ravine in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan province on June 8, 2022. — AFP pic

QUETTA, June 8 — At least 22 people were killed when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in southwestern Pakistan today, officials said.

The South Asian country has an appalling record of fatal road and rail accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

The only survivor of the crash — a 13-year-old boy — was taken to hospital in a critical condition, said Muhammad Qasim, a senior government official in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan province where the accident happened.

“The driver was speeding and broke through a protective wall at a bend in the road, falling hundreds of feet into the ravine,” said Qasim.

Four children aged between three and nine were among those killed, he added.

Muhammad Younus, from the provincial disaster management authority, confirmed the incident and details. — AFP