Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was important to "fight for the principle that nation(hood) is important". — Reuters pic

KYIV, May 26 —The appeal of Russian money is making some countries tolerant of its aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today as he rejected calls to accept territorial concessions to appease Moscow.

"Today we hear that allegedly Russia should be given what it wants, supposedly it is necessary to agree that some peoples may be deprived of some of their foreign policy rights," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Latvian parliament.

"We must fight for the principle that nation(hood) is important," he said. — Reuters