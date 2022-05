Russia 'does not rule out the possibility of global talks to unblock Ukraine's ports'. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 25 —Russia's defence ministry said today that the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which was taken by Russia after a three-month siege, is operating normally.

The ministry said that Russia is in touch with the United Nations, and that Moscow "does not rule out the possibility of global talks to unblock Ukraine's ports." — Reuters