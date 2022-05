Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BEIJING, May 18 — Beijing reported 49 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time today, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has reported 1,218 Covid infections since April 22, Liu said. — Reuters