WHO: North Korea Covid outbreak is ‘worrying’ for new variants

WHO has repeatedly said that where you have unchecked transmission. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GENEVA, May 17 —A senior World Health Organisation official said today that high levels of transmission of the coronavirus among unvaccinated people, such as in North Korea, creates a higher risk of new variants.

“Certainly it’s worrying if countries ... are not using the tools that are now available,” said WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan in response to a question about the outbreak in North Korea.

“WHO has repeatedly said that where you have unchecked transmission, there is always a higher risk of new variants emerging,” he said. — Reuters