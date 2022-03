Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada’s parliament. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OTTAWA, March 9 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialised military equipment.

Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada’s parliament. — Reuters