A man walks on a bridge past the Kremlin's Spasskaya (Saviour) Tower in central Moscow January 3, 2018. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 5 ― The Kremlin said today that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia’s energy exports then it would roil energy markets. ― Reuters