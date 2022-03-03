UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT

Tik Tok and Meta have received requests to prevent access to Russia's RT in Britain. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 3 — British culture minister Nadine Dorries said today she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms FB.O to ask if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain.

“I was very glad to see yesterday that the channel is now officially off air on British televisions after it was shut down and Sky, Freeview and Freesat,” Dorries told parliament.

“I’ve written to Meta and Tik Tok asking them to do everything that they can do to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they’ve done in Europe.” — Reuters