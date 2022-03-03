Biden administration seeks US$32.5b in Ukraine and Covid aid, say reports

The White House is seeking US$10 billion to help train Ukraine's military. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 3 — US President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking US$32.5 billion (RM136 billion) in additional funding from Congress to aid Ukraine and bolster the US Covid response, US media reports said today.

The White House is seeking US$10 billion to help train Ukraine’s military, protect its electrical grid, boost its cyberdefenses and enforce sanctions, the Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Another US$22.5 billion would go toward shoring up the nations pandemic response as part of the nation’s shift toward managing Covid-19 long-term and preparing for any potential new variants and spikes in cases, the Post said, also citing a letter from the US Office of Management and Budget sent to US lawmakers it had obtained.

The White House will officially ask Congress for the emergency funding later today, it added. The Punchbowl News media outlet also reported on the planned funding request.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports. — Reuters