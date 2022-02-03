Report: Tokyo among 13 Japanese regions weighing extension of Covid curbs

Pedestrians walk in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo January 30, 2022, as the city and a number of regions across the country earlier this month were placed under partial Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions due to rising infection numbers. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 3 — Japan is considering a two-week extension of infection controls in 13 regions, including its capital Tokyo, to rein in a record surge of Covid-19 infections, the Fuji News Network said today.

Officials may decide next week to extend the measures originally set to expire on February 13, the broadcaster added.

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level today, after reporting a record 21,576 infections the previous day, when the nationwide tally reached a record 94,815, driven by the infectious Omicron variant. — Reuters