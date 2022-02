Employees of an assembly factory wait for a bus after receiving a booster shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination programme for people over 50 years, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

MONTERREY (Mexico) Feb 3 — Mexico topped five million total confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493. — Reuters