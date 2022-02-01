Finland prepares response to Russia’s security demands, says foreign minister

Finland shares a long border and a difficult history with Russia but is not a Nato member. — iStock pic via ETX Studio

HELSINKI, Feb 1 — Finland is preparing a response to a letter it received from Russia today that asked for security guarantees from OSCE countries, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said.

“This exchange is about the (Russian) thought that the West has added its own security at Russia’s expense. Obviously, the West has a completely different view on this,” Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki. — Reuters