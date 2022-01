File photo of people wearing protective face masks walk past at a Japanese izakaya pub alley, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo January 5, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 22 ― Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day today as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.

The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after reinstatement of curbs that are set to run until February 13. ― Reuters