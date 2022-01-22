First part of US$200m US defence aid arrives in Ukraine

File photo of people transporting a person on a stretcher into an ambulance following a road accident near the village of Brusyliv in the Chernihiv region December 7, 2021. — State Emergency Service of Ukraine handout pic via Reuters

KYIV, Jan 22 ― The first shipment of the United States’ US$200 million (RM837 million) security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the US Embassy said today.

The delivery followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns from Kyiv and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

Washington approved the US$200 million package in December.

“The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression,” it said on Facebook.

Ukraine’s defence minister thanked the United States for the aid. ― Reuters