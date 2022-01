File photo shows Indonesia Presidents Joko Widodo walking next to a national flag during his visit at a military base in Natuna January 8, 2020. Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo. — Indonesian Presidential Palace handout via Reuters

JAKARTA, Jan 18 — Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said today.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed. — Reuters