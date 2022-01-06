Lufthansa cancels flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Lufthansa is the latest airline to declare it would not stop at Almaty's airport — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 6 — German airline Lufthansa today said it was no longer offering regular flights to Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

“Due to further developments, Lufthansa has now decided not to offer any more regular flights to Almaty until further notice,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Almaty’s airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters yesterday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces. — Reuters