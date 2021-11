A protester stands outside The Kenosha County Courthouse, during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

KENOSHA, Wis, Nov 15 — A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse today dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defence.

In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings. — Reuters