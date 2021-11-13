COP26 head Sharma delays ‘stocktake’ at climate summit for more talks

File photo of COP26 President Alok Sharma fist bumps a person during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. ― Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Nov 13 ― Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, delayed a stocktake of the climate talks today, saying delegations needed more time to discuss issues to get closer to agreeing a deal to end a United Nations summit in Glasgow.

After the so-called informal stocktaking plenary was delayed by delegations having chats on the floor of the summit hall for more than 90 minutes, Sharma said: “I have decided that I think it would be useful to allow a little bit more time for these discussions to take place.”

“It is my intention that we will close this COP this afternoon. This will close, and at the end of the day, what is being put forward here is a balanced package, everyone's had a chance to have their say.”

The plenary would restart at 1430 GMT, he added. ― Reuters