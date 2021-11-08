UK PM Johnson: Too many older people are being hospitalised with Covid

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged eligible people to book booster shots. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Nov 8 —Too many elderly people are being hospitalised with Covid-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, as he encouraged eligible people to book booster shots to counteract waning immunity from initial coronavirus vaccinations.

“We’re starting to see too many elderly people getting into hospital. Sadly, the (Covid) jabs do wane,” Johnson said, encouraging eligible people to book booster shots.

“(The booster) is a very effective thing. It’s a wonderful thing. People get 95 per cent more protection... if you’ve gone over five months, you can go online and book your booster.” — Reuters