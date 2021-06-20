Swedish PM Lofven offers housing compromise to stave off no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's compromise could stave off a no-confidence vote against him that he would likely lose. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, June 20 — Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said today he had agreed with the governments cooperation parties to offer a compromise regarding rent control, in a bid to avoid losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament tomorrow.

Earlier this week the opposition Sweden Democrats called a vote of no confidence scheduled for tomorrow, which Lofven looked set to lose after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a proposal to ease rent controls on newly built apartments. — Reuters