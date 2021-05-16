Netanyahu says ‘will take take time’ before Gaza fighting ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said hostilities with fighters was not imminent. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JERUSALEM, May 16 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza fighters was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to retore calm.

“Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech. “We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel’s citizens. It will take time. — Reuters