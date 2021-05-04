Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

German cabinet passes decree to ease Covid-19 curbs for vaccinated

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 07:47 PM MYT

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend. — Reuters pic
The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BERLIN, May 4 — Germany’s cabinet today passed regulations to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.

Around 8 per cent of Germany’s population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28 per cent a first. With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World