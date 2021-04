A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit south of Sumbawa, Indonesia at 6.36pm April 15, 2021. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit south of Sumbawa, Indonesia at 6.36pm today.

According to a Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) statement, the quake occurred 261 kilometres (km) southeast of Mataram, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 km.

It poses no tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Bernama