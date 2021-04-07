EMA to issue guidance for AstraZeneca vaccine in under-60s, Dutch to pause in under-60s, says health minister

The government had decided to pause AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 60 pending advice. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

AMSTERDAM, April 7 — The European medicines watchdog will today issue guidance on whether AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine should be used in people under 60, and the Netherlands is pausing its use in under-60s, the Dutch Health Minister said in a Facebook post.

Hugo De Jonge, in charge of the Dutch response to the pandemic, wrote that the government had decided to pause AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 60 pending advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was holding a briefing at 1400 GMT.

“The EMA will issue that advice for people younger than 60 today,” he wrote on Facebook. — Reuters