Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths today, 7,767 new cases

Some 112,962 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

Some 112,962 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,795, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 111,747 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.69 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,337 today, up from 28,785 a day earlier.

There were 221 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 192 yesterday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,743 from a previous 3,737. — Reuters