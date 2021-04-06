Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths today, 7,767 new cases

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
Some 112,962 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,795, the health ministry said.
Italy has registered 111,747 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.69 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,337 today, up from 28,785 a day earlier.
There were 221 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 192 yesterday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,743 from a previous 3,737. — Reuters