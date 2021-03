A man adjusts his face mask as he walks past a mural, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW DELHI, March 26 — India’s new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since October 18, health ministry data showed today.

The country’s overall caseload stood at 11.85 million.

India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed. — Reuters