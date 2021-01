Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for governor of Arkansas, says source

US President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month at the White House in Washington, US, June 13, 2019. Sanders will announce on video her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 — Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans today to run for governor of Arkansas, a source familiar with the situation said yesterday.

Sanders will announce on video her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election, the source added.

The current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Sanders served as Trump’s second press secretary, having replaced Sean Spicer in 2017. She resigned in 2019 to return home to Arkansas.

The 38-year-old Sanders is the daughter of Republican former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. She left the White House on good terms with Trump and supported his failed re-election bid. — Reuters