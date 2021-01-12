Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but ‘I want no violence’

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 — US President Donald Trump, under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the US Capitol last week, said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.

“I want no violence,” Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

In his first remarks to reporters since December 8, the embattled Republican president did not answer a question about whether he would resign.

He criticised impeachment moves by Democratic lawmakers.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and they’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing,” Trump said. He added that the move to impeach him, on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Capitol attack, was a continuation of the “witch hunt” against him.

Trump would become the first US president to be impeached twice if the House of Representatives votes in favour of impeachment tomorrow. — Reuters