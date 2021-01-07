Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol should not be allowed to fly, says airline union

Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress in Washington January 6, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 ― Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol yesterday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting “mob mentality behaviour” on flights into the region, the head of a large flight attendants union said.

Sources at two US airlines said there had been unruly passengers on flights to the DC area on Tuesday, raising concern about their departure.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the DC area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA representing workers at 17 airlines, said in a statement.

“Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” the statement added.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory. ― Reuters