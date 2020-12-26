China reports 20 new Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Beijing, China, December 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 — Mainland China recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported. Of the eight locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and two from the capital Beijing.

Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported yesterday, up from 17 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,933 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters