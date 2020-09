The data added 112 new deaths, taking the total to 9,448, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 19 — Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 4,168 new cases today, taking the total to 240,687, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data added 112 new deaths, taking the total to 9,448, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia. — Reuters