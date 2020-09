Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during his regular news conference at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 14 — Japan’s ruling party today elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country’s next prime minister.

Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of a total of 534 votes from Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives, against two rivals. — AFP