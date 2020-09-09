Man charged over Birmingham mass stabbings

Forensics officers are seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain September 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Ssept 9 — British police yesterday charged a man with murder and seven counts of attempted murder after a mass weekend stabbing in the city of Birmingham that left one person dead.

Zephaniah McLeod, 27, will appear in court today over the attacks in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Among the victims was 23-year-old Jacob Billington, who was on a night out with school friends when he was killed. A post mortem inquiry found he died of a stab wound to the neck.

Police said his friend, also 23, remains in a critical condition in hospital. A 22-year-old woman, attacked in another part of the city centre, is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Another man, aged 30, remains in a serious condition in hospital. Four other people injured that night have been discharged. — AFP