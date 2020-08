Police officers patrol a neighbourhood to enforce the reimposed lockdown due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases, in Manila, Philippines July 17, 2020. — Reuters

MANILA, Aug 19 — The Philippine health ministry today confirmed 4,650 new coronavirus infections and 111 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 173,774, the highest in South-east Asia, while deaths have increased to 2,795.

The government today relaxed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces, allowing more business establishments to resume operations. — Reuters