Protesters outside Belarus TV centre urge end to censorship

Belarus opposition supporters shout as they hold posters reading ‘Stop lying!’ (left) and ‘Show people the truth!’ near the State TV and radio company during a protest rally against police violence recent rallies of opposition supporters, who accuse strongman Alexander Lukashenko of falsifying the polls in the presidential election, in central Minsk, August 15, 2020. — AFP pic

MINSK, Aug 16 — Thousands protested outside the Belarusian state television centre yesterday, calling for full and fair coverage of the demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed poll victory and police violence.

At least 3,000 people gathered outside the Minsk building housing state channels complaining that their broadcasts have backed Lukashenko and given a skewed picture of the protests.

They held banners with slogans such as “Show people the truth” and “Pravda (Truth)”.

State television news initially ignored the protests and covered Lukashenko supporters on election day.

It later showed footage of violence at protests while presenting this as led by the protesters and warning people not to take part.

Several prominent state television presenters and journalists have resigned in protest.

Taking part in the protest in eastern Minsk was Maria Kolesnikova, a campaign partner of the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who has claimed victory in last Sunday’s presidential election.

“Tell the truth, it’s not hard,” Kolesnikova urged television journalists.

Around 100 staff came out of the building to join the protests and said they planned a strike today.

“Like everyone we are demanding free elections and the release of those detained at mass protests,” said one employee, Andrei Yaroshevich.

He said more than 300 out of some 1,000 people working there had signed a letter in support of a strike.

Alexei, another member of the state broadcasting staff, said: “There are a lot of people who are against (the regime) but a lot of them are afraid of taking the first step.”

“What is happening on the streets is police abuse,” he added.

Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont and senate speaker Natalya Kochanova arrived to meet with staff, to shouts of “Shame!” from the protesters.

“I don’t understand why the media doesn’t show what’s happening,” said one protester, a young man named Vitaly.

“We demand: please show the whole country what is happening.”

A presenter for the independent Euroradio station appealed to state media: “Belarusian TV tower: show us the truth!” — AFP