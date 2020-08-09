Britain names new commander to tackle migrant Channel crossings

Migrants are seen in silhouette as they walk along the motorway near the Channel Tunnel entrance near Calais, France, August 6, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 9 — Britain appointed today a commander to lead its response to tackling illegal small boat crossings across the Channel, creating a new role after a spate of migrant arrivals on the southern English coast.

Interior minister Priti Patel named Dan O’Mahoney, a former Royal Marine, as Britain’s new Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, saying he would work with France to make the Channel route unviable for small boat crossings.

Taking advantage of a spell of hot weather and calm sea conditions, hundreds of people including children and pregnant women have made the dangerous 33-km crossing in recent days in small vessels. — Reuters