Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong police makes first arrest under new national security law

Wednesday, 01 Jul 2020 02:07 PM MYT

Police search a pro-democracy protester during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong July 1, 2020. — Reuters pic
Police search a pro-democracy protester during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong July 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 1 — Hong Kong police said today they arrested a man holding a flag advocating for independence, the first arrest under a sweeping national security law Beijing introduced overnight.

Pictures posted by police on Twitter showed the flag lying on the sidewalk in front of a man wearing a black T-shirt with "Free Hong Kong" written on it. — Reuters

 

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In World