Hong Kong police makes first arrest under new national security law

Police search a pro-democracy protester during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong July 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 1 — Hong Kong police said today they arrested a man holding a flag advocating for independence, the first arrest under a sweeping national security law Beijing introduced overnight.

Pictures posted by police on Twitter showed the flag lying on the sidewalk in front of a man wearing a black T-shirt with "Free Hong Kong" written on it. — Reuters

#BREAKING: A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force. pic.twitter.com/C0ezm3SGDm — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

MORE TO COME