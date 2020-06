Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to Covid-19 threat

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the Horizon Church in Sutherland in Sydney May 19, 2019. — AAP Image/Joel Carrett via Reuters

SYDNEY, June 5 — Australians should not attend planned protests against the death of black American George Floyd in US police custody due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today.

Protests against police brutality and in support of Indigenous Australia's are planned this weekend across the country's largest cities, and organisers expect thousands to attend.

But Morrison said people should reconsider their planned action due to the threat of spreading coronavirus. — Reuters