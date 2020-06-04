Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers protest amid anthem bill debate

Legislators at a council meeting on the controversial national anthem bill in Hong Kong June 4, 2020. Placards read, 'Never forget June 4,' 'The people's determination is unstoppable' and 'We will not be defeated.' — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 4 — Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a protest in the Legislative Council today during a debate over a national anthem bill at which voting on amendments got underway.

A final vote is expected later today on the bill, which says “all individuals and organisations” should respect and dignify the anthem, playing and singing it on “appropriate occasions.”

It prescribes penalties including jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to HK$50,000 (RM27,620) for insults to the anthem. — Reuters