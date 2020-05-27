France halts hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 cases

A medical staff shows packets of Nivaquine, containing chloroquine, and Plaqueril, containing hydroxychloroquine, at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute, Marseille February 26, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 27 — French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 cases, according to new government rules today, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness. — AFP