383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 32,343

Residents collect free protective face masks issued by the government from vending machines set up in their housing estate, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore May 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 26 — Singapore has confirmed 383 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 32,343.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. One case is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

According to MOH, the lower number of new cases reported is partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY