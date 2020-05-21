73-year-old man S’pore’s 23rd Covid-19 death; new cluster identified at Orange Valley Nursing Home

Singapore’s Ministry of Health identified one new cluster of infections at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 21 — A 73-year-old Singaporean man is the country’s 23rd Covid-19 fatality, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

In a media statement, MOH said that the man — identified as Case 4,689 — had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia (high level of cholesterol in blood) and hypothyroidism (a thyroid disorder).

He died today, more than a month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 17.

“The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” MOH said.

Separately, MOH also identified one new cluster of infections at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei involving four residents aged between 72 and 97.

Earlier, MOH announced 448 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, bringing the country’s tally to 29,812.

MOH said that 434 of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Thirteen of the infections are Singaporeans or permanent residents while one is a work permit holder.

There were no imported cases today. — TODAY