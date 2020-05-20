Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Philippine Coast Guard medical team conducts swab testing for Filipino crew, amidst the global spread of the coronavirus disease, inside the Sapphire Princess cruise ship docked at Manila Bay’s anchorage, Philippines, May 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, May 20 — The Philippines' health ministry today recorded 279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in nine days, and five additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 842, while infections have risen to 13,221, with total recoveries rising 89 to 2,932.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a senate panel today that the country is already facing a second wave of infections, with the first occurring in January when three Chinese from Wuhan tested positive of the virus. — Reuters