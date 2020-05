People wearing protective face masks and practising social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor amid the coronavirus disease spread in Jakarta, Indonesia May 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, May 19 — Indonesia reported today 486 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,496, the country’s Covid-19 task force reported on its official website.

The task force also recorded 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221, while 4,467 people have recovered. — Reuters