Covid-19: 682 new cases in Singapore; tally stands at 28,038

SINGAPORE, May 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced 682 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of infections here to 28,038.

In its preliminary report, MOH said that four of the cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The vast majority are work permit holders residing in the foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said.

It added: “We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.” — TODAY