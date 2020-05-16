Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

Cats sit outside closed shops in a deserted flower market following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila April 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, May 16 — The Philippines’ health ministry yesterday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the capital, while deaths reached 817. But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,561.

The Philippines today started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures. — Reuters