US Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election, reports NYT

WASHINGTON, May 13 — US Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the US Congress yesterday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said.

With 77 per cent of the votes counted, Tiffany was ahead with 57.7 per cent to 42.3 per cent for Zunker, the Times said.

Tiffany had President Donald Trump's endorsement to win the largely conservative area of Wisconsin, which had been represented by Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last year.

Zunker had hoped to be the first Native American elected to Congress from the state. — Reuters