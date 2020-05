People wearing protective masks struggle to maintain social distancing as they wait for a bus on the first work day in the country's capital since the lockdown to contain coronavirus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila March 16, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MANILA, May 13 — The Philippines’ health ministry today recorded 21 more coronavirus deaths and 268 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the novel coronavirus have reached 772 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,618. But 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251. — Reuters