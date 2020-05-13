Covid-19: Indonesia’s case tally breaches 15,000 mark

A worker sprays disinfectant on a bus as part of preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19, in Banda Aceh March 5, 2020. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, May 13 — Indonesia’s Covid-19 case tally breached the 15,000 mark today, after 689 new cases were reported overnight in the republic.

Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto called on citizens to start adopting a healtheir lifestyle and to adapt to new the ‘new normal’ as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

“The number of positive cases continues to rise, and it has now climbed to 15,438 cases after 689 more were reported in the past 24 hours,” he said.

From 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, another 21 fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,028 while a total of 33,042 patients were still under surveillance for Covid-19.

The Indonesian government, since March 15, had imposed wide-scale social restrictions in phases, which takes effect until May 22, while inter-province travel or “balik kampung” is prohibited until June 1. — Bernama