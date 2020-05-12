Singapore reports 884 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 24,671

A man wearing a protective face mask is seen at a new medical facility set up for testing migrant workers residing in dormitories for Covid-19 in Singapore. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 12 — Singapore has confirmed 884 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 24,671.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. ― TODAY